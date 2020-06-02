Plane Grounded in Brownsville Due to ‘Engine Concerns’

BROWNSVILLE – A plane remains grounded in Brownsville due to "engine concerns," according to the city of Brownsville.

Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon confirmed there were 153 passengers on board.

They were scheduled to leave from Brownsville with Guatemala as their final destination.

According to the city's statement, "The pilot of a charter plane departed from the airport this morning and due to engine concerns had to land the plane shortly thereafter. The pilot declared an emergency as a precautionary measure and landed the plane safety."

