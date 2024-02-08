x

Police: 3 taken in for questioning following hostage situation in Alamo

Two men and one woman were taken in for questioning Wednesday afternoon after police say a woman was being held against her will at an Alamo apartment.

Officers with the Alamo Police Department responded to an apartment located Acacia Avenue and N. 10th Street after a woman called police and said she was being held there against her will, according to police spokesman Sgt. Rodolfo Garza Jr.

A man and a woman were taken in for questioning, and a second man was found hiding under the bed. Their identifies have not been released. 

Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis said the victim is safe and being interviewed by police. 

