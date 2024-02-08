Police: 3 taken in for questioning following hostage situation in Alamo
Related Story
Two men and one woman were taken in for questioning Wednesday afternoon after police say a woman was being held against her will at an Alamo apartment.
Officers with the Alamo Police Department responded to an apartment located Acacia Avenue and N. 10th Street after a woman called police and said she was being held there against her will, according to police spokesman Sgt. Rodolfo Garza Jr.
A man and a woman were taken in for questioning, and a second man was found hiding under the bed. Their identifies have not been released.
Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis said the victim is safe and being interviewed by police.
News
Two men and one woman were taken in for questioning Wednesday afternoon after police say a woman was being held... More >>
News Video
-
McAllen pharmacy experiencing challenges amid increase in drug prices
-
Brownsville family preparing to receive new home through Habitat for Humanity
-
Peñitas road expansion project completed
-
South Texas Emergency Care Foundation holding 3rd annual Save a Life event
-
3 people charged in connection with Alamo kidnapping
Sports Video
-
Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley
-
Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers Sign to Play College Football
-
PSJA North Quartet Officially Sign to UTRGV Football
-
Maddison Surita Signs Letter of Intent to UT-Austin