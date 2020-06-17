Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE – The investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Brownsville is ongoing.

Brownsville police spokesman detective J.J. Trevino said officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home on W Saint Charles Street near the downtown Brownsville area.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they identified the suspect as 31-year-old German Ornelas and noticed he had a knife. That's when they ordered him to drop the weapon but he refused.

Trevino said officers felt threatened for their lives and were forced to open fire against the man. Ornelas suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The Brownsville Fire Department said the suspect was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police stated that they were serving Ornelas a warrant for burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony.

Although officials declined to comment, Ornelas' aunt, who was inside the house where it all happened, spoke with CHANNEL 5 NEWS about what she saw and heard.

"My nephew got up to see what was going on. A policeman took me downstairs and that's when I heard six to four shots fired," said Norma Melendez.

The Texas Rangers will continue to investigate the case.