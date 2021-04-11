Post-acute COVID-19 syndrome: What you should know about long-term coronavirus effects

According to the Infectious Diseases Society of America, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting health through research, education, and prevention, preliminary reports indicate that some patients develop persistent symptoms after recovering from the coronavirus, or so-called "post-acute COVID-19 syndrome."

Chief Medical Officer at DHR Health, Dr. Robert Martinez, said he's seen many cases that are worrisome for post-acute disease issues. He said the symptoms range from aches and pains to trouble breathing or sleeping.

"Sometimes it's hard to know whether it's related to COVID or not," Martinez said. "The vastness of those side effects or problems that occur post COVID is very wide in range. That's what has me a little concerned."

Martinez said while there isn't a particular treatment for the post-COVID effects, regular pain medication can treat aches and pain.

Regardless, he said the best course of action is always to inform your doctor precisely how you feel.