Power Outage Caused by Failed Underground Cable

NEAR PORT ISABEL - Many homeowners near Port Isabel continue facing the inclement weather without power since Sunday afternoon.

The Long Island Village mobile home park currently has about 1,800 homes without power. The park’s general manager, Kerry Brogdon, said AEP crews started working on the outage Monday morning.

AEP Texas representative Lee Jones said a failed underground cable caused the outage around 3 p.m. on Sunday. He provided the following statement about the incident:

“AEP Texas has an outage affecting approximately 1000 customers on Long Island near Port Isabel. The outage was caused by an underground cable failure around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. AEP Texas crews and contractors are working to restore power to the affected area. It is estimated that repairs will be completed and all customers back on by 5 p.m. today. We appreciate the affected customers' patience as the repairs have been made.”

Brogdon told CHANNEL 5 NEWS their transformer was knocked down once the power outage was lifted in Port Isabel.

He said the park is trying to help homeowners stay warm. The American Red Cross is also assisting people with hot drinks.

“The rec hall and the activity center are open for the people to go in to. They can bring their pets and stuff in there. It’s staying warm, they don’t have heat there yet in that facility,” he said.

A homeowner said they plan to go to South Padre Island or Port Isabel and rent a hotel room.

Brogdon said AEP crews should be done fixing the issues by 5 p.m. on Monday.