Preliminary Cameron Co. Amphitheater Design Unveiled

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Cameron County commissioners gave their approval on the preliminary design for an amphitheater that will be built on South Padre Island.

The project will be built at Dolphin Cove, on Isla Blanca Park, and will seat 730 people. Green space behind the bench seating will allow for 4,000 more people.

Architects said they will provide a venue for concerts, theatre art events and even Space X launches.

In November, voters approved a proposition to increase the hotel/motel tax to help fund the project.