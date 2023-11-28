Preliminary Cameron Co. Amphitheater Design Unveiled
Related Story
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Cameron County commissioners gave their approval on the preliminary design for an amphitheater that will be built on South Padre Island.
The project will be built at Dolphin Cove, on Isla Blanca Park, and will seat 730 people. Green space behind the bench seating will allow for 4,000 more people.
Architects said they will provide a venue for concerts, theatre art events and even Space X launches.
In November, voters approved a proposition to increase the hotel/motel tax to help fund the project.
News
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Cameron County commissioners gave their approval on the preliminary design for an amphitheater that will be... More >>
News Video
-
Weslaco police warn that thieves are stealing certain truck models
-
Federal grant to help Mission Police Department hire more officers
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff warns parents after two teens killed in ATV accident
-
Pump Patrol: Nov. 27, 2023
-
Race and fun run to help benefit Make-A-Wish Rio Grande Valley