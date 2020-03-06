Primary election coverage in the Valley - 1
Related Story
WESLACO – It's Super Tuesday across the state and in the Rio Grande Valley.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS is covering local races across the Valley, monitoring every aspect of the primary election. We have reporters standing by for the races of the Hidalgo County sheriff's seat, the state's 28th Congressional district, the 229th Judicial district attorney race, Cameron County sheriff's race, Hidalgo County Precinct 3 commissioner and the Texas Senate District 27 race.
For updates on races across Texas, visit our elections page.
UPDATE 9:30 p.m.
UPDATE 8:30 p.m.
UPDATE 7:30 p.m.
News
WESLACO – It's Super Tuesday across the state and in the Rio Grande Valley. CHANNEL 5 NEWS is covering... More >>
News Video
-
Abandoned building set on fire, Rio Grande City police searching for person...
-
Mission family being charged months of service by electric company they never...
-
Edinburg woman seeks answers decades after her father's unsolved death
-
New District Attorney elected in Starr County area
-
Hidalgo Co. health officials reiterate there are no coronavirus cases in the...