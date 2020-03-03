Challengers in Cameron County sheriff race hope to replace 19-year incumbent

BROWNSVILLE - Two challengers in the Cameron County sheriff’s race are going up against the longtime incumbent.

Sheriff Omar Lucio, who’s served for 19 years in the position, faces off against challengers Eric Garza and Michael Galvan for the job.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS sat down with the three candidates to see what direction they want to the department go.

Watch the video above for the full story.

For election updates, click here.