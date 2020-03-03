Hidalgo County sheriff candidates faceoff in primary election

EDINBURG – Sheriff Eddie Guerra is hoping to keep his position, but he does have two opponents he’s facing in the primary election. Frank Guerrero and Raul Salinas are the two challenging the sheriff.

The three candidates want to be on the ballot in November as the county’s democratic sheriff candidate.

Guerra has held his role as sheriff for about six years. He says he wants to keep expanding the projects he has worked on in his positon.

Salinas says his major priority would be to address what he says is a corrupt system of justice. For Guerrero, it’s about reorganizing the department.

