Progreso ISD trustees meet following DWI arrest of board president

The Progreso ISD Board of Trustees met Thursday for the first time since the arrest of their president.

Progreso School Board President Juan Jose Ramos Jr. was arrested on June 17 on charges of public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

Channel 5 News was previously told that the school board would discuss Ramos’ arrest, but that item was not listed on the agenda for the Thursday meeting.

An attorney for Progreso ISD said Ramos is allowed to finish his term unless he decides to resign.

As of Thursday at 10 p.m., trustees remained in closed doors for executive session.

