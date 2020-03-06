PSJA wrestling coach saves 2-year-old girl from choking

PHARR – A split second decision by a Rio Grande Valley high school coach, who is credited for saving a little girl's life.

Joe Clark is the head wrestling coach at Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial High School. He says his team was eating at Chick-fil-a after a match when a woman ran inside visibly panicking and begging for help, saying her young daughter was choking.

Clark immediately started performing the Heimlich maneuver giving the toddler four hard thrusts.

Clark's wrestlers stepped in to help, checking to see if the little girl was breathing, while keeping the area clear until the little girl's eyes opened.

Watch the video above for the full story.