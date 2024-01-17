Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024
Related Story
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
News
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make... More >>
News Video
-
Jurors hear Godinez's taped confession during capital murder trial
-
Brownsville police offering rides to their warming centers
-
La Joya opens warming center
-
Crews on standby to rescue cold stunned sea turtles at South Padre...
-
Migrants at Roma international bridge continue to wait for processing amid freezing...