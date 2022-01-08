Recent cold front impacting butterflies seen at National Butterfly Center

A record number of 87 species of butterflies were documented at the National Butterfly Center in Mission on New Year’s Day.

Marianna Trevino-Wright, the executive director at the center, said the good day they had on the first day of the new year went away when a cold front pushed through the area that same weekend.

"They are solar-powered creatures, they want it sunny and over 70 [degrees]," Trevino-Wright said. “The butterflies nearly evaporated, and the plants are now all frostbitten."

The center also reported an unusual trend of some butterflies moving north.

"The fact that we are having more record U.S. butterfly sightings of these tropical species from southern Mexico, Central America and South America, is truly exceptional,” Trevino-Wright said.

