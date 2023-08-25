Residents rejoice reopening of Los Ebanos Ferry

After being closed for several weeks due to an inspection, the Los Ebanos Ferry is operational once again.

“It's good they opened the ferry, it's necessary,” Sullivan city resident Yadira Cardena said, adding the ferry is the easiest way for her to travel across the border to see her family in Mexico.

“A lot of times we will go on foot really quick, not like the bridges that have long lines,” Cardena said.

The ferry was closed for two months due to an inspection by the U.S. Coast Guard.

As part of the inspection, the ferry had to be moved onto land.

“Every five years the ferry is out for inspection,” ferry Captain Thomas Garcia Jr. said. “We met the guidelines of the U.S. Coast Guard and now we are moving again."

The U.S. Coast Guard went through several drills with the crews to make sure they are trained properly for any emergency situation. The crew is required to perform emergency drills every three months.

Cardenas said she’s relieved that the crew is up to speed on safety and that the ferry is operational once again.