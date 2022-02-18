Retired teacher urges drivers in her neighborhood to slow down for school kids

A retired teacher has a message for the drivers going too fast in her Mission neighborhood: Slow Down.

Leslie Lee Gomez says she spends every weekday morning holding a homemade sign reminding drivers in the Sharyland Plantation Community to drive slow while kids head to school.

"Nothing seems to work, and we haven't gotten anywhere fast, and I see kids in danger," Gomez said. "So I decided I'd try something myself and get creative."

Gomez taught for 25 years, but she was also a school bus driver for over 15 years. That's why she says she knows how dangerous it can get for kids.

She has since started a petition online, hoping the city will install speed bumps.

