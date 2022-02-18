x

Retired teacher urges drivers in her neighborhood to slow down for school kids

Related Story

A retired teacher has a message for the drivers going too fast in her Mission neighborhood: Slow Down.

Leslie Lee Gomez says she spends every weekday morning holding a homemade sign reminding drivers in the Sharyland Plantation Community to drive slow while kids head to school. 

"Nothing seems to work, and we haven't gotten anywhere fast, and I see kids in danger," Gomez said. "So I decided I'd try something myself and get creative."

Gomez taught for 25 years, but she was also a school bus driver for over 15 years. That's why she says she knows how dangerous it can get for kids. 

She has since started a petition online, hoping the city will install speed bumps.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

News
Retired teacher urges drivers in Mission neighborhood...
Retired teacher urges drivers in Mission neighborhood to slow down for kids
A retired teacher has a message for the drivers going too fast in her Mission neighborhood: Slow Down. Leslie... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 17 2022 Feb 17, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 6:47:00 PM CST February 17, 2022
Radar
7 Days