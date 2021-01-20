Retirement home residents and staff receive COVID-19 vaccination

87 residents and 30 staff members at the Brook Ridge Retirement Community in Pharr received the first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Living in nursing homes has been rough on residents during the pandemic.

"[It's] very stressful— frustrating, because suddenly your life changes,"

Oscar Plaza, a resident at Brook Ridge retirement community said. "Even for us, that we are old people but we have plans."

Like many others, Plaza had to sacrifice time with his family due to the pandemic. The virus forces the doors at the retirement communities and nursing homes to stay closed, in order to keep residents safe.

Watch the video for the full story.