RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
Related Story
Edinburg, TX -- The RGV Vipers complete the two game series sweep against the RIP City Remix in a dominating 134-112 win to improve to 8-0 at home.
Once again led by Guard Tristen Newton who scored 34 points and seven rebounds. Guard John Knight III added 25 points of his own and Forward Tyler Smith was one rebound shy of a double-double with 23 points and 9 rebounds. Five Vipers players scored in the double digits.
The Vipers will now hit the road to face off against the Iowa Wolves Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Casey's Center.
News
Edinburg, TX -- The RGV Vipers complete the two game series sweep against the RIP City Remix in a dominating... More >>
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos High School graduate heading to Super Bowl LX with the...
-
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View
-
Sharyland girls and Edinburg North boys basketball teams shine in Friday night...
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer punished by UIL for ineligible player; forced to...