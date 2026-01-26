RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix

By: Gloria Morelia

Edinburg, TX -- The RGV Vipers complete the two game series sweep against the RIP City Remix in a dominating 134-112 win to improve to 8-0 at home.

Once again led by Guard Tristen Newton who scored 34 points and seven rebounds. Guard John Knight III added 25 points of his own and Forward Tyler Smith was one rebound shy of a double-double with 23 points and 9 rebounds. Five Vipers players scored in the double digits.

The Vipers will now hit the road to face off against the Iowa Wolves Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Casey's Center.