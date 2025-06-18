Ribbon cutting held for completed drainage project in McAllen
The northwest side of McAllen is getting some flood relief.
City leaders celebrated the completion of a new drainage project on Monday.
The Regional Detention Facility took nine months to complete and will collect runoff water from the area. More than 5,500 feet of ditch was also improved.
Officials said the project site was chosen because of the space, but that area has seen flooding in the past.
"The region, during 2018, did experience some localized flooding," McAllen City Engineer Eduardo Mendoza said. "This project covers a big area. [It] will provide regional support from here on Auburn [Avenue] down south to Trenton [Road], west from Ware Road, all the way east to 33rd Street."
The project costs more than a $1 million dollars and is the last of 18 projects completed through the 2018 bond election.
