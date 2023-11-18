Rio Grande City Grulla ISD improving school security through new grants

Students and staff at Rio Grande City Grulla ISD will soon notice big safety improvements after the district received more than $2.5 million in grant money.

District leaders said some of the grant money will be used to purchase a silent panic alert system so teachers can communicate with police during an emergency.

District police chief Hugo Garcia said the district also wants to use the money to upgrade the fencing around schools, install a safety film on doors and windows, and add more metal detectors.

Garcia said there will also be more active shooter trainings for district police.

Watch the video above for the full story.