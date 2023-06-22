Rising sea level contributes to storm surges on South Padre Island
When hurricanes pass through the Gulf of Mexico, the Texas coast experiences storm surges.
Hurricanes, though, aren't the only factor that causes large storm surges. Temperature and rising sea levels also play a role.
Since 1958, the sea level at South Padre Island has risen about 7 inches, according to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
