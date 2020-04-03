Road Improvements Project Completed in Hidalgo Co.

EDINBURG – A road project expected to improve traffic flow and emergency response times in Hidalgo County is complete.

The improvements to Brushline Road covered 3.5 miles. It runs parallel to Interstate 69C or Expressway 281.

Hidalgo County was racing to complete the project before the state mandated June 20 deadline.

Hidalgo County Pct. 4 Commissioner Joseph Palacios said meeting the deadline could mean more state grant funds for the Valley.

“And we have some other proposals that we find as necessary. Corridors that are going to help us not just facilitate traffic, but EMS, but offer that arterial for improvement for mobility and obviously able to move traffic in and out of our Valley,” Palacios said.

The project cost about $1.2 million.