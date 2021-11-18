Ruben Cortez announces run for Texas House District 37

Ruben Cortez, a Democrat from Brownsville and a member of the Texas State Board of Education, formally announced his run for Texas House District 37 on Monday.

Texas House District 37, currently represented by Alex Dominguez (D-Brownsville), includes parts of Cameron and Willacy counties.

"I don't care about playing politics or scoring political points -- I'll let the other campaigns worry about that,” Cortez said in a statement. ”My focus will be on working with Democrats and Republicans and independents to make sure everyone has access to the best schools, affordable family and medical care, and good jobs.”

Cortez has served on the state’s education board since 2012.