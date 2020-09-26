San Benito offers $180,000 in COVID-19 relief assistance

SAN BENITO - San Benito City Commissioners approved a $180,000 Hardship Assistance Program budget Thursday.

The Hardship Assistance Program, also known as SBCARES, is funded by federal CARES Act COVID-19 relief funding.

SBCARES will assist qualifying residents who have experienced temporary or permanent job loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Benito residents who qualify can receive up to $500 for utility payments including water, trash, sewer bills, gas and electric bills.

However, assistantship will not exceed more than three months of payment.

Renters and homeowners can also pay for overdue rent or mortgage payments. Qualified residents can receive up to $1,000 for rent and mortgage payments per month for three months.

According to the City of San Bentio, residents must meet the following qualifications to qualify:

Must live in the city limits of San Benito

Assistance will only be provided for overdue amounts from March 1, 2020 through Dec. 30, 2020

All households must demonstrate a financial hardship due to loss of income from employment due to COVID-19, and provide documentation that renders the household unable to pay rent, mortgage or utilities.

Be the primary lease or mortgage holder in a single-family home in the city limits.

May only apply for rent, mortgage or utility assistance related to one primary property.

Total household income must be at or below 120 percent of the Area Median Income.

Rental assistance may not be provided to households currently receiving a federal housing subsidy or living in federally subsidized housing unit/complex or any housing that has a federally insured mortgage.

The application is available on the city’s website.

Applications will be available on Thursday, October 1, 2020 until Friday, January 29, 2021.