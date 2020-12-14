San Juan Agg Robbery

SAN JUAN--San Juan police is investigating an aggravated robbery.

The robbery happened Friday night at Vikinis drive thru on the 4000 block of N. Raul Longoria road. San Juan police said two armed men held three women at gun point. The suspects got away with more than $1500 in cash and two cell phones.

if you know anything about this case, call San Juan crime stoppers at (956) 283-8477.