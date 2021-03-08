San Juan Police Department arraigns suspect in homicide investigation

A man was charged Saturday in connection with the death of a 65-year-old woman in San Juan.

Moises Herrera Pena, 35, was charged with murder and tampering with evidence, according to San Juan police Chief Ruben Morin.

Investigators arrested Pena on Friday after a traffic stop, Morin said at a press conference Saturday.

"Moises Herrera Pena ended up giving a confession, and with that being said, that is the information that we will be releasing at this time," Morin said.

Pena's arrest is in reference to the death of Rosalinda Garcia, 65, who was found dead on Feb. 25 on the 1200 block of East Texas Avenue.

Morin thanked Garcia's family for their patience during the investigation.

Morin also thanked the San Juan Criminal Investigations Division, FBI, United States Marshal Service, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office and the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office.

