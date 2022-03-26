Search for missing baby resuming Friday

A multi-agency search for a missing baby out of Port Isabel ended with no sign of the infant.

Authorities searched a private property near Long Island Village for nearly three hours on Thursday.

RELATED: Timeline of missing newborn in Cameron County

Police have been looking for baby "Malakai" since last Friday; the newborn is believed to be dead.

His parents, Zachary De La Rosa and Susanne Pierce, remain behind bars.

De La Rosa is charged with injury to child, while Pierce faces charges of injury to a child and abuse of a corpse.

The search for the baby will resume Friday.