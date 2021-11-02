Second Arrest Made in Alleged Bribery Scheme Involving Weslaco City Commissioner

WESLACO – Authorities arrested a second person in a bribery scheme that has already brought down a former Rio Grande Valley judge.

Richard Quintanilla, 52, is accused of bribing a Weslaco city commissioner in exchange for favorable actions in the construction and rehabilitation of the city’s water treatment facilities.

He was arrested Thursday on an 18-count indictment. According to the indictment, Quintanilla worked with a co-conspirator from Starr County to benefit a company.

He went before a judge Friday morning.

The indictment against Quintanilla alleges the scheme happened between August 2011 and December 2016.

Former Rio Grande City Judge Leonel Lopez Jr. pleaded guilty to similar charges earlier this week.

