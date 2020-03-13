x

Rio Grande City Seeking New Municipal Court Judge

March 28, 2019
By: Angelo Vargas

RIO GRANDE CITY – Rio Grande City is looking for a new municipal court judge.

The former authority, Judge Leonel Julian Lopez Jr., pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges.

He could face up to 10 years in prison; court documents say he gave money to a public official in exchange for contracts.

Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal says they’ve planned a meeting to consider some individuals who could be appointed to that spot.

