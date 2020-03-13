Rio Grande City Seeking New Municipal Court Judge
RIO GRANDE CITY – Rio Grande City is looking for a new municipal court judge.
The former authority, Judge Leonel Julian Lopez Jr., pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges.
He could face up to 10 years in prison; court documents say he gave money to a public official in exchange for contracts.
Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal says they’ve planned a meeting to consider some individuals who could be appointed to that spot.
KRGV’s Angelo Vargas has the details.
Watch the video above for the full story.
