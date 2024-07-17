Shelters open across the Valley as temperatures drop

If you or someone you know needs a warm place to stay as temperatures drop, several shelters are open and available across the Valley Sunday night.

In McAllen, the Salvation Army, located at 1600 North 23rd Street it’s open to those who need a warm place to stay. For more information, call 956-682-1469.

In Harlingen, the nonprofit organization Loaves and Fishes, located at 514 South E Street, is also offering shelter from the cold to those in need. For more information, call 956-423-1014.

In the city of Brownsville, the Ozanam Center located at 656 North Minnesota Avenue is providing shelter. For more information, call 956-831-6331 or 956-589-8084.