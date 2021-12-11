Shortcuts Available in Smartphones to Call 9-1-1

WESLACO – Shortcuts in your phone to call 9-1-1 are available in case you find yourself in an emergency and need to act quickly.

The Lower Rio Grande Valley Council 9-1-1 Center director, Manuel Cruz, says you can use the features anytime, anywhere.

“If you do have a phone and you’re not connected to a service, you can dial 9-1-1 and it still goes out to 9-1-1,” he says.

Cruz adds there are different features for every phone.

Link: Use Emergency SOS on your iPhone

Link: Samsung SOS - Smart Phone Emergency Message guide

Link: LG Smartphone - Emergency Info