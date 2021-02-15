Signs Installed in Harlingen to Bring Awareness to Food Allergies in Playgrounds

HARLINGEN – The city of Harlingen installs signs to protect those with food allergies after a woman whose son suffers from a severe food allergy approached Parks and Recreation Director Javier Mendez about the idea last November.

Later that month, the city began putting up the signs that read: "1 in 13 children have food allergies." advising the public to "Please eat at the designated picnic area to avoid contamination of playground equipment."

According to the Food Allergy Research and Education Organization, roughly two children have a food allergy per classroom.

Mendez says the city's main goal is to avoid anyone, children or adults, having a severe allergic reaction in the playground.

He also reminds people just how dangerous those reactions can be.

