x

Solis signs for Univ. of Texas

Related Story

PHARR, Texas -- After a dominant high school career in cross country, PSJA North's Hector Solis signed his NLI to join the UT Longhorns.

Click on the video above for more.

News
Solis signs for UT
Solis signs for UT
PHARR, Texas -- After a dominant high school career in cross country, PSJA North's Hector Solis signed his NLI to... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, February 02 2022 Feb 2, 2022 Wednesday, February 02, 2022 10:35:00 PM CST February 02, 2022
Radar
7 Days