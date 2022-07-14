South Padre Island remodeling beach access 8

South Padre Island's beach access 8 will be getting a facelift at the end of the month.

Also known as White Cap Circle, the access point is getting a new parking lot, permanent restrooms, and more.

The $1.3 million project was jointly funded by South Padre Island and the Texas General Land Office.

"This will be the first improved access in five years," said Kristina Boburka, SPI shoreline director. "This one we're super excited for because it will add a new dune walkover, which helps with our island's resiliency."

The access will be closed until the work is finished and is expected to reopen in December.

