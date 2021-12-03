South Texas College offers new commercial driver's license program
South Texas College's new commercial driver's license program is only a few months old, but it's already making waves.
STC has partnered with the transporting company Trancasa in the hopes that the program will help ease some of the strain from the nationwide truck driver shortage.
"We're paying up to $4,500 per individual to go to college free," Labor Commissioner Julian Alvarez III said.
The program will start on Jan. 10, and officials say spots are limited.
For more information, visit www.southtexascollege.edu or call 1-855-GoToSTC.
