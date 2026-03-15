South Texas College survey asks Delta residents what trade classes they want at Edcouch-Elsa ISD
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People living in the Delta area are being asked to fill out a survey from South Texas College. The college wants to know what trades can be taught close to home.
Edcouch-Elsa ISD posted the survey on their Facebook page on Monday. The school district says it's partnering with STC to help bring more continuing education and workforce development programs.
"Edcouch-Elsa is going to serve as a facilitator; we will be housing classes," Edcouch-Elsa ISD Board President Juan Jose Ybarra said. "Our plan is to grow STC within the district and then have them eventually take over one of our vacant campuses. It's important that this area be ready for the growth that's coming.”
Some of the trades in the survey include construction, bus driving, and community health. The district says trade school classes would take place in the evenings.
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