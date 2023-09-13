x

Starr Co. Businessman Wants Govt to Incorporate His Own Wall for Border

NEAR FRONTON – Along the Rio Grande, the government has been wanting to build a wall for several years.

A man who owns property has started constructing what he calls a “levee wall”.

He wants the government to understand and work with the plan he already has.

After a long career in energy development, Bill Thomason decided buying 700 acres near Fronton would be a smart business move.

Thomason says as he was developing his solar energy site for the future, he received a letter from the government informing him about the border wall project.

