Starr Co. Businessman Wants Govt to Incorporate His Own Wall for Border
NEAR FRONTON – Along the Rio Grande, the government has been wanting to build a wall for several years.
A man who owns property has started constructing what he calls a “levee wall”.
He wants the government to understand and work with the plan he already has.
After a long career in energy development, Bill Thomason decided buying 700 acres near Fronton would be a smart business move.
Thomason says as he was developing his solar energy site for the future, he received a letter from the government informing him about the border wall project.
