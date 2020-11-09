Student with Down syndrome wins student council election on platform of 'inclusion and love'

Ballots are still being counted in the 2020 presidential election, but at Cathey Middle School in McAllen, the votes are in — and Addison Bortnick is the new vice president of the student council.

Addison made history at Cathey Middle School, becoming the first person with Down syndrome to become vice president of the student council.

Her platform?

"I want them to know about inclusion and love," Addison said.

Watch the video for the full story.