Students at Mission Collegiate High School taking EMT courses
Related Story
With a big demand for paramedics and EMTs, students at Mission Collegiate High School are getting an early start in training in those fields.
The American Ambulance Association said there is a shortage of workers in that field, and now the Mission Consolidated Independent School District is offering technical courses to get high school seniors EMT certified by the time they graduate
Incoming seniors in the district who are interested in the courses are asked to talk to their school counselors.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
