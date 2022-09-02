Students evacuated due to bomb threats at elementary school, Mission CISD says

Students at Escobar-Rios Elementary School were evacuated due to a bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to the Mission Consolidated Independent School District.

School officials say students are safe and no students were injured.

The district says at 11:16 a.m., it received an anonymous call from a person who claimed there was a bomb on school grounds. School officials say law enforcement arrived within minutes and students were evacuated from the building.

School security and local law enforcement are investigating the incident.

The students were transported to Kenneth White Junior High, where parents can pick them up on the west side. Students who normally ride a bus home and who are not picked up by parents at K. White Junior High will be sent home at the end of the school day on their regular buses.