Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026: Breezy and chilly, temps in the 50s

Temperatures were in the mid to upper 30s this morning, with all areas staying above freezing. Temperatures should rebound into the 50s this afternoon. Skies are currently cloudy, but it will clear up from west to east later in the day.

With clear skies overnight and a continued northerly flow, temperatures will dip below freezing. A freeze is expected from about 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday morning. No precipitation is expected due to clear conditions.

Please remember the 4 P’s tonight… make sure plants and exposed outdoor pipes are covered by this afternoon.

Monday afternoon will feature sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Another cold night is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning, with another chance for freezing temperatures. The duration of the freeze should be shorter than Monday morning. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s by Tuesday afternoon.

