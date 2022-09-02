Supreme Court to Hear Arguments Over DACA

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, also known as DACA.

The DACA program was created under President Obama. It allows immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children by their parents, to legally work and stay in the U.S. It also protects recipients from deportation.

The Trump Administration first announced the end of the program in September 2017. The move set off a series of legal challenges, ultimately ending in the hands of the nation's highest court.

DACA is still in effect, but only for people who were already enrolled when President Trump announced efforts to end the program.

Justices are expected to announce a decision in the Spring.