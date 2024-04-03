Survivor in deadly La Grulla helicopter crash recovering in San Antonio hospital

The sole survivor of the deadly helicopter crash in La Grulla has been discharged to a rehabilitation center in San Antonio, according to Tom Castaneda with South Texas Health Systems.

Castaneda said Medical Trauma Specialists, an EMS provider, transported Pratt out of STHS and is taking him to Brooke Army Medical Center.

National Guardsman Jacob Pratt was one of four people involved in the crash that killed fellow guardsman Casey Frankoski and John Grassia. Also killed was Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agent Christopher Luna.

Pratt suffered from multiple broken bones and was put on a ventilator during his recovery. A Gofundme page was set up to help pay for expenses.