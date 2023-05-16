Suspect in Home Burglary Wanted
LOS FRESNOS - Police are searching for a suspect in a home burglary.
The burglary happened around 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 11.
The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras.
He was wearing a dark-colored shirt with a necklace.
If you have any information, call Los Fresnos Police.
