Suspect in Home Burglary Wanted

LOS FRESNOS - Police are searching for a suspect in a home burglary.

The burglary happened around 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 11.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras.

He was wearing a dark-colored shirt with a necklace.

If you have any information, call Los Fresnos Police.

 

Sunday, January 26 2020
