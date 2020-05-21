Suspects connected to Olmito shooting in custody

A pair of suspects connected to a shooting in Olmito have been caught after days on the run.

Officials say 19-year-old Jimmy Cervantes and 40-year-old Alma Lopez were involved in a shooting that left three people injured, including a 16-year-old.

The third suspect, identified as Jose Torres, is still wanted by authorities

Anyone with information should call Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.