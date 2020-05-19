Suspects connected to Olmito shooting in custody
A pair of suspects connected to a shooting in Olmito have been caught after days on the run.
Officials say 19-year-old Jimmy Cervantes and 40-year-old Alma Lopez were involved in a shooting that left three people injured, including a 16-year-old.
The third suspect, identified as Jose Torres, is still wanted by authorities
Anyone with information should call Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.
More News
News Video
-
TSC partnership to offer certified disinfection training program for Brownsville businesses
-
Baby born premature goes home after 80 days in NICU in McAllen
-
Donna ISD superintendent creates task force to oversee safety plan for next...
-
Edinburg optometrist discusses new safety protocols for patients, staff
-
Suspects connected to Olmito shooting in custody