Teen Shot, Dies after Home Invasion, 3 suspects on the run

PHARR- A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot during a home invasion in Pharr.

A McAllen Memorial High School coach confirmed to CHANNEL 5 NEWS the sophomore succumbed to his wounds on Sunday. The coach says the teen was on the junior varsity Soccer team.

The teen and a 48-year-old man were shot when three men stormed a home on the 900 block of East Dreyer. No word on the condition of the man. No word on the condition of the man.

The suspects remain at large. If you have any information, call Pharr CrimeStoppers at (956) 787-8477.

