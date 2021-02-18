Ten-year anniversary of ambush on ICE agents in Mexico

Ten years ago, a routine mission turned into tragedy for two ICE special agents stationed in Mexico City. One of them, a Brownsville native, died after a brutal attack by drug cartels.

Today, his partner and the lone survivor of the ambush, remembers his short time with Special Agent Jaime Zapata.

Retired Special Agent Victor Avila was assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City in 2008, but he spent most of his time all across North, Central and South America chasing down those looking to bring trouble across the border.

"We had a mission to do,” Avila said. “To try and help protect our homeland from human traffickers, drug traffickers, money launderers and anything that touches our border."

On Valentine’s Day 2011, what was supposed to be a rare night out with his wife turned into a meeting with the new guy.

Avila was to meet the special agent he’d travel with to Monterrey the following day—Brownsville native Jaime Zapata.

“We refer to ourselves as border rats,” Avila said. “And I saw him with that ambition to better his career and he wanted to possibly go serve at the U.S. Embassy on a permanent basis, as well."

It was an instant friendship.

Avila, a seasoned federal law enforcement officer, saw an opportunity to mentor someone essentially just getting started.

The ride down highway 57—a route known for cartel activity—quickly saw that idea disappear.

“After eating lunch, Jaime took over the wheel,” Avila said. “And within 15 minutes we were ambushed by two SUV's full of Los Zetas Cartel. At that time, we didn't know they were Los Zetas."

After a two-minute firefight, Avila tended to Zapata’s wounds while using his own belt as a tourniquet and called for help.

After 40 minutes, a helicopter arrived to take Avila to a hospital.

It would be the last time he would see Zapata. But the beginning of a fight against what he calls terrorism.

Last year, Zapata’s killers would see murder charges dropped in the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington D.C. due to an extraterritorial factor.

Now, Avila adds another fight to his list—seeking justice to honor his fallen partner.

“We currently have legislation that will go before Congress, hopefully by next month, to change that law to help protect other agents that are serving abroad,” Avila said.