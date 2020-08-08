Texas educators and parents confused by conflicting messages on school reopenings

With many districts in the Rio Grande Valley area slated to start in less than a month, Texas educators and parents still confused tonight and growing frustrated by conflicting messages from state and local leaders.

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Abbot doubled down on his message that only local school boards, not health officials, have the power to decide how and when to open schools this fall in Texas.

School officials hosted a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday to try and alleviate the confusion and anxiety parents have, with the start of the school year just a few weeks away.

