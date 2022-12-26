Texas requiring students to take STAAR test in person

The state of Texas is requiring students to take the STAAR test in person this year, even if they’ve been learning from home.

For parents who have spent the last two semesters finding a way to keep their kids learning from home, the decision to require STAAR testing inside schools can be frustrating.

"You know you've worked so hard doing that, and you've spent so much time doing it, then to have to undercut that, just to take a test," said Holly Eaton of the Texas Classroom Teachers Association.

Eaton, a mom to a high schooler and wife of a school teacher, says the state is going too far requiring the annual test this spring.

Students still need to take the test to advance, but if a student fails, the state is offering a pathway for exemption for students who qualify.

The Texas Education Agency didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.