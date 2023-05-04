Texas Workforce Commission shift strategy to help process unemployment claims

WESLACO – The state is making changes to handle the surge of unemployment claims.

When applying for unemployment benefits prior to the pandemic, people’s benefits would start on the day they applied.

Now, Texas Workforce Commission is looking as far back as March 8 to start those benefits for thousands who have lost their job or had work hours reduced.

TWC Public Relations Specialist Cisco Gamez says they’re working on different operational strategies to meet the demand to help those affected.

To apply for unemployment benefits, click here or call 800-939-6631.

